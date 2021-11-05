Lamar Jackson has funny response on Twitter to fans clamoring for Odell Beckham Jr.

The news of former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr being released by the team had the Baltimore Ravens fans reaching out to everyone in the organization, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens fans and members of the media were going back and forth as to why Beckham would or would not be a good pickup for the Ravens and their offense. It got to the point where fans started tweeting at quarterback Lamar Jackson to see if he could do something to bring Odell to Baltimore.

Here is Jackson’s funny tweet in response to the fans wanting him to help bring Odell to the Ravens.

I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 5, 2021

It would be impossible for the Baltimore Ravens to make a claim on Odell Beckham Jr. as he would need to get past 28 other teams for the Ravens to even have a shot at claiming Beckham.

