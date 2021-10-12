Lamar Jackson fumble leads to Colts TD, Jackson answers with TD pass to Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens appeared set to get right back into Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after trailing 16-3 early in the third quarter.

Lamar Jackson completed a 19-yard pass to Devin Duvernay to put the Ravens on the doorstep of their first touchdown of the night.

However, Jackson fumbled on a run on the very next play to turn the ball back over to the Colts. Jackson lost control at the Colts 2-yard line as Julian Blackmon made the tackle and helped force the ball loose. Darius Leonard scooped up the loose ball and returned it 22 yards before lateraling to Isaiah Rodgers, who took the ball the remaining 75 yards for a touchdown.

But upon replay review, the toss from Leonard to Rodgers was deemed to have been a forward pass, which negated the score and gave the Colts possession at their own 19-yard line instead.

The Colts would get the touchdown anyway.

Carson Wentz hit Michael Pittman Jr. for 21 yards and Jonathan Taylor got loose for 19 yards and 13 yards on consecutive plays. Mo Alie-Cox caught a 24-yard pass from Wentz and Taylor capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown as the Colts grabbed a commanding 22-3 lead.

A two-point attempt was unsuccessful with Chuck Clark intercepting Wentz on the try.

Jackson and the Ravens quickly answered to keep the game from getting too far away. Jackson connected with Marquise Brown on a 43-yard touchdown to close the gap to 22-9.

The Ravens also tried for the two-point conversion only to have Jackson stopped a yard short.

