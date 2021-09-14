Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson forced a fumble of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Josh Jacobs scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to even up Monday night’s game at 17-17 with just over nine minutes remaining.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, the Ravens offense has stagnated. On a Jackson scramble, Jefferson punched the ball free as Denzel Perryman recovered to give the ball back to the Raiders at the Baltimore 41-yard line.

Jacobs converted a third down and a check down to Kenyan Drake for 16 yards moved Las Vegas inside the red zone before Jacobs’ touchdown run brought the game back to level with 9:18 left to play.

Jacobs has both touchdowns for the Raiders tonight.

Lamar Jackson fumble, Josh Jacobs touchdown ties game at 17-17 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk