Video catches Lamar Jackson admitting he flopped on penalized hit from Bengals' Carlos Dunlap

Lamar Jackson is already one of the most threatening players in the NFL with the ball in his hands, but that doesn’t mean he won’t practice some kind of subterfuge when he can.

Up 17-0 near the end of the first quarter on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson took the ball and rolled toward the sideline. After stiff-arming one Cincinnati defender out of the play, Jackson threw the ball away and took a hit from Bengals veteran Carlos Dunlap.

How dirty that hit was might be dependent on your point of view. On the one hand, Dunlap’s contact with Jackson was limited to a single hand on Jackson’s shoulder. On the other, Jackson had clearly reached the sideline and went flying after contact.

The officials deemed the hit dirty. Dunlap was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty that moved the Ravens to the Bengals’ 31-yard line and wiped out a Ravens ineligible receiver penalty for good measure. The Ravens eventually scored a touchdown on the drive.

It was just one break in a game full of them for the Ravens, but a mic’d up Jackson could be heard admitting it was manufactured shortly after the play:

“He didn’t do s---. I tried to flop,” Jackson said, to the laughter of his teammates.

Obviously, one flop didn’t swing a game that the Ravens won 27-3. It still might be yet another thing to be aware of while defending Jackson.

