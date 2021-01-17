Lamar Jackson's first-ever INT in the red zone turned into an NFL record pick-six

One Lamar Jackson mistake turned into a 14-point swing for the Bills. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Lamar Jackson picked a bad time to throw an interception in the red zone for the first time in his career, and the resulting play tied an NFL record.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback had his team on the verge of a game-tying touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter on Saturday, targeting tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone. He didn’t seem to see Bills cornerback Taron Johnson lying in wait.

Johnson picked off Jackson, then took the ball 101 yards the other way to make it 17-3 Bills in a game where points were woefully hard to come by.

The play tied an NFL postseason record for longest interception return, matching George Teague’s 101-yard return for the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

Johnson’s interception also ended one of the more remarkable streaks in football, as Jackson had thrown 49 touchdown passes without an interception in the red zone between the regular season and playoffs. It had been a surreal kind of game for the Ravens, as kicker Justin Tucker, owner of the most accurate leg in NFL history, also missed two field goals shorter than 50 yards for the first time in his career.

Things didn’t get much better from there for the Ravens, as their next drive ended with Jackson taking a hard hit near his own end zone that ultimately ruled him out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

More from Yahoo Sports: