Lamar Jackson finishes Week 17 with a QBR of 158.9

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needed just 21 pass attempts to throw 5 touchdowns Sunday. More impressively, he finished with 321 total pass yards. Jackson’s timely performance helped the Ravens secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Did Lamar lock up the MVP?



18/21

321 yards

5 TDs

Perfect passer rating pic.twitter.com/FpM1l8X6BY — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has revamped the team on offense, calling plays that fit congruently into Jackson’s play style. Sunday, Jackson completed passes to seven different receivers, a testament to Monken’s play scheme. While Jackson has been often labeled one-dimensional, his play passing the ball has helped the Ravens tremendously in 2023

Ultimately, with a set of new wide receivers and Monken calling the offensive plays, Jackson has continued to excel. After defeating the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens not only have the best record in the AFC, they now have the best record in the NFL. Arguably, they also have the most valuable player in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire