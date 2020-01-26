Lamar Jackson finds Mark Andrews for touchdown in Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews made a habit of playing pitch and catch this season.

Sunday at the Pro Bowl, they did it one more time.

Jackson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Andrews on a quick passing play in the end zone.

The Pro Bowl duo made for one of the best pairs in the NFL this season, a connection that was evident one more time before the offseason takes hold.

Jackson's first Pro Bowl ended with that touchdown pass, as he finished the day 16-of-23 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

