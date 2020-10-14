Lamar Jackson feeling “way better” than last week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t expect to miss any practice time this week.

Jackson sat out practices last Wednesday and Thursday because of a knee issue and an illness, but returned to work on Friday and piloted the offense during a 27-3 win over the Bengals last Sunday. Jackson spoke to reporters this Wednesday and said he would be on the practice field to kick off the week.

“I’m good. I’m way better than I was last week. No illness, no stomach ache, nothing like that,” Jackson said.

Jackson was 19-of-37 for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Bengals and only ran twice for three yards. A full practice week and better health could lead to bigger numbers against the Eagles this weekend.

