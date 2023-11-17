Lamar Jackson "feeling good" after hurting ankle Thursday night

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wound up with the more serious injury, but he wasn't the only quarterback to spend time with medical personnel on Thursday night.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson visited the sideline medical tent to get his ankle checked out after being tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in the first quarter. It was a brief check and Jackson returned to the game without missing a snap, but he was seen getting the ankle wrapped later in the game.

After the 34-20 win, Jackson said it was a heat pack and that "we need to stop talking about this ankle" because he was feeling fine.

"I'm feeling good," Jackson said, via the team's website. "Coach gave us a few extra days off. I'll be good for the Chargers."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Jackson's play after returning to the game "very impressive" and it led the team to a win that moves them a bit closer to an AFC North title.