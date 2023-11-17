Lamar Jackson was examined in medical tent, but remained in the game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson headed to the blue medical tent after suffering an apparent ankle injury during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bengals. But he was able to stay in the game, coming back in after a Cincinnati possession.

On third-and-4 with 2:58 left in the first quarter, Jackson rolled to his right to avoid the rush. But as he tossed the ball out of bounds on the sideline, linebacker Logan Wilson tackled him by the legs.

Jackson immediately grabbed at his left ankle.

The quarterback was examined in the blue medical tent before the Prime Video broadcast showed him trying to test the ankle on the sideline. Jamison Hensley of ESPN noted that Jackson gave the trainer a thumbs up after he finished the test.

Once Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal, Jackson was back in the huddle for the first play of Baltimore's next possession.

The Ravens lead the Bengals 7-3 early in the second quarter.