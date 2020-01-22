Lamar Jackson: I have to work on everything

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to be named the Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season the night before Super Bowl LIV, but Jackson said Wednesday that reaching that height isn’t going to lead him to slack off at all this offseason.

Jackson made strides as a passer in his first full season as a starter and led the league with 36 touchdown passes. He said on Wednesday that he wants to continue improving on that front as well as several others before returning to work for the 2020 season.

“Everything. I’m not the best, I’m not the greatest,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “I’m going into my third year, and I’m trying to get somewhere. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything.”

The Ravens were able to install a new offense last offseason that kept defenses off guard and the return of offensive coordinator Greg Roman should help the team add even more wrinkles as they try for a deeper playoff run in 2020. Growth from Jackson would only help Roman’s effort in the months to come.