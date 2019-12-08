Lamar Jackson embarrasses yet another NFL defender with an incredible juke

Lamar Jackson is better at football than most people are at anything.

He proved it once more early in the first quarter against the Bills, breaking two more ankles en route to gaining a first down on the ground.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who, it needs to be mentioned, is paid a lot of money to tackle people, completely whiffs on Jackson here. He tackles the air while falling to the ground, and will forever have to watch his attempted tackle on highlight reels.

Lamar Jackson can't stop putting NFL defenders to shame, and we can't stop laughing watching them.

