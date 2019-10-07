Lamar Jackson earns praise after knocking down photographer, immediately picking her up

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't have the best performance during Sunday's overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his actions on the sideline are earning him brownie points with fans.

After stiff-arming TJ Watt to evade a sack, Jackson was pushed to the sideline by Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt. The shove by Tuitt didn't just send Jackson out of bounds — it also caused him to tumble into a photographer, who fell backward, losing her camera.

Jackson, who did not appear to be injured on the play, immediately stood up and walked over to the photographer, picking her up and briefly embracing her before heading back onto the field.





Lamar Jackson: Good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/UvMHxvNHEh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 6, 2019

Tuitt was flagged on the play for a late hit.

The photographer involved, Shelley Lipton, took to Twitter to comment on Jackson's chivalrous action — and to share the shot she was able to capture despite the incoming tackle.





Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stiff-arms Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) before plowing into me then picks me up like a tissue. #passthehelmetplease (Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire). .

— Shelley Lipton (@shelleylipton) October 6, 2019

Other fans also praised the young quarterback, calling him a "good young man" and "the nicest guy in the whole league."

See more fan reactions below:

Jackson finished Sunday's game with one touchdown and three interceptions while being sacked five times. It was a down week for the young quarterback, but his Ravens managed to eke out a win over their rival Steelers thanks to a fumble by JuJu Smith-Schuster in overtime.

Baltimore will next take on the 0-5 Cincinnati Bengals, another division rival, at home this Sunday.