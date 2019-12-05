The awards just keep coming for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The second-year signal-caller was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for November, a month where Jackson led Baltimore to an undefeated 4-0 record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The MVP frontrunner finished November with 777 passing yards on a 76 percent completion rate with 13 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Additionally, Jackson added three scores and 300 yards with his legs.

Jackson won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times during November and has taken home the weekly award four times this season, the most in the NFL.

The Ravens are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, with victories over New England, Seattle, and San Francisco during that span.

At 10-2, the Ravens currently own the top seed in the AFC. If things stand, the path to the Super Bowl goes through Baltimore, a team no team in the NFL wants to play right now.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson earns November's AFC's Offensive Player of the Month award originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington