Lamar Jackson earns 47 of 50 first-team All-Pro votes, but one omission stands out

It came to the surprise of almost no one that Lamar Jackson was named to the NFL's first-team All-Pro squad on Friday.

The second-year Ravens signal-caller broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback, led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36. Baltimore is currently enjoying a 12-game winning streak and has the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

When the ballots were released for the 2019 All-Pro team, Jackson took home 47 of 50 votes. Only Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were unanimous selections.

However, one of the three voters that did not vote for Jackson stands out. That would be former Bills GM and SiriusXM's Bill Polian.

Polian has long been a critic of Jackson. Prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, Polian said Jackson should be a wide receiver in the NFL, not a quarterback. Earlier this season, Polian publicly admitted he was wrong about Jackson, but would not go the length of voting him as the NFL's best QB in 2019.

Polian was one of the three voters to vote for Russell Wilson over Jackson. To be fair, Wilson has had an exceptional season and was the MVP favorite earlier this year. But what Jackson has done for Baltimore in 2019 is unprecedented, and very deserving of earning almost every first-team All-Pro vote.

Jackson will likely take home the MVP award in 2019, too. But as he's said plenty this year, Jackson has a lot bigger goals than individual awards.

