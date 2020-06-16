Lamar Jackson doesn't like the comparisons, but he'd take Patrick Mahomes' 'cannon' arm

"I ain't trying to be him, I'm Lamar Jackson."

This was the Ravens quarterback's response to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks when she posed the question: "If you could take one thing from Patrick Mahomes' game to add to yours, what would it be?"

Jackson called the comparisons "annoying."

"We play football, two different teams. We don't got nothing to do with each other," Jackson said

But after talking through the question a tad bit longer, Jackson's eyes widened as he conceded that the Chiefs QB does have a unique ability that he certainly appreciates -- his arm talent.

"Oh, I'm lying!" Jackson said. "I want that cannon, he's got a cannon arm."

Jackson might be selling himself a tad bit short because he has no slouch of an arm.

Just look at this dime to TE Mark Andrews against the Los Angeles Chargers last season:

Or this 50-yard bomb, on the move, to WR Miles Boykin in Seattle:

Lamar goes DEEP to Miles Boykin for 50 yards! @lj_era8 @MBoykin814 #BALvsSEA



At the end of the day, one thing is certain: Jackson and Mahomes will be compared with each other for the entirety of their careers, and beyond.

That's just what happens to the greats.

