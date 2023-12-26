Lamar Jackson: We didn't finish in 2019, that's my focus now

Monday night's 33-19 win over the 49ers vaults the Ravens to the top of the list of Super Bowl contenders in the NFL and it vaulted quarterback Lamar Jackson to the top of the list of MVP contenders.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Jackson's outing "an MVP performance" and other Ravens players referred to their teammate as the league's MVP while talking to reporters after the win. If Jackson does win, it will be his second MVP award but his mind was on something else from the 2019 season on Monday night.

The Ravens secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs that year, but they were knocked right out of the playoffs by the Titans. Jackson said that his goal is to avoid a similar fate and not on whether he wins another award.

"We know what it was in 2019 when we were playing against [teams] like this [and] winning regular season games. When the time came, we didn't finish the season," Jackson said, via the team's website. "We're just going to keep taking it a day at a time, a practice at a time and a game at a time. That's all I’m focused on right now."

A Ravens win against the Dolphins in Week 17 will secure the top seed and allow everyone to turn their focus to making the long playoff run that has eluded them in the past.