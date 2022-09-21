Lamar Jackson did not throw in Wednesday’s practice, but is set to play on Sunday

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson raised some proverbial eyebrows for those on the Ravens beat when he was spotted at practice wearing a sleeve on his right arm.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson did not throw a pass to a receiver during the portion of the session open to media.

But head coach John Harbaugh said in his press conference that Jackson is just dealing with a, “normal, course-of-the-season type thing,” adding that the quarterback practiced and will play on Sunday.

Jackson said himself that he’s “feeling good” and doesn’t expect any practice interruptions. But, Jackson said he did not throw during Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m going to throw Sunday,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “A lot Sunday.”

Jackson finished Sunday’s game 21-of-29 passing for 318 yards with three touchdowns. He also took nine carries for 119 yards with a TD in the 42-38 loss to Miami.

The Ravens travel up the East Coast to play the Patriots on Sunday.

