Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained out of practice Wednesday. He has not practiced since injuring his ankle against the Browns on Dec. 12.

On Sunday, Jackson missed the first game of his career due to injury as the Ravens lost to the Packers 31-30. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley started and threw two touchdowns and ran for two.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered no update on Jackson on Wednesday, saying the team is in “wait and see” mode.

“I’m hopeful for him, and I know he’s doing everything he can to get back and play for us,” receiver Marquise Brown said, via Clifton Brown of the team website.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), who has missed the past two games, also practiced on a limited basis.

Left guard Ben Powers (toe), guard/tackle Tyre Phillips (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) and receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) did not practice.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) were limited.

