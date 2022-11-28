Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet, lashes out at reporter’s characterization of it

After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it.

Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.”

Jackson sent this message to Hensley on Twitter. Here’s the exact quote: “This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching.”

Coach John Harbaugh is due to meet with reporters later today. He surely will be asked about the situation.

At a time when many invoke “free speech” as the justification for saying whatever they feel like saying without anyone daring to say, “you know, maybe you shouldn’t have said that,” it’s important to remember that the term means only that there can be no governmental consequences, criminal or civil, for most forms of speaking.

But there can be other consequences, including but not limited to others using their own “free speech” rights to criticize things said by others.

