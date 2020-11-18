Lamar Jackson defends Ravens center Matt Skura after fans threatened his family

Lamar Jackson defends Matt Skura after fans threatened his family originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson stood up for teammate Matt Skura and his family after the center posted on Instagram asking fans to leave his family out of “hateful and threatening messages.” Skura struggled to snap the ball cleanly Sunday night during a rainy game against the New England Patriots, which prompted some fans to attack him and his family on social media.

“It happens to everyone,” Jackson said. “Some of the fans not out there — well, none of them are out there doing what we’re doing. Skura’s got a lot to do out there, you got to make checks and stuff like that for the line. It’s a lot of things that go on and people shouldn’t be messing with his family at all. That’s a human being at the end of the day, that’s my teammate, that’s my brother. That’s just BS.”

Skura has started 48 of the Ravens’ 57 games over the last four seasons since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2017. He’s been the primary center for Jackson all three years of his NFL career but struggled mightily during the Ravens’ 23-17 loss in Foxborough. Skura missed his target on a 4th-and-1 situation in the third quarter before costing Baltimore 16 yards with a bad snap on the Ravens’ second-to-last drive of the game.

Ravens center Matt Skura posts on IG that some fans have sent his family “hateful and threatening messages” after his poor snaps in Sunday’s loss in New England. pic.twitter.com/8bAMmuCeoz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 16, 2020

“I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game,” Skura wrote on Instagram. “However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do.”

Local Ravens writer Matt Wise of Russell Street Report started a campaign to help make up for the harmful messages that fans directed toward Skura and his family. Wise encouraged fans to donate to Skura’s Pledge It page in support of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. As of Wednesday afternoon, fans had donated over $10,000 in about 36 hours, per Wise.