Lamar Jackson with dazzling 79-yard touchdown run for Ravens
Lamar Jackson is dousing the Miami Dolphins.
The dual-threat quarterback torched Miami for three passing touchdowns in the first half.
In the second half, he let his legs do the talking — not on contract negotiations.
Check this out as Jackson calls his own number on a third-and-2 late in the third quarter.
Seventy-nine yards later, Jackson had the longest run of his NFL career, 6 points, and the Ravens were well on their way against Miami.
It was Baltimore 35, Miami 14 heading into the final quarter.
