Lamar Jackson has cramps, questionable to return

Charean Williams
1 min read

Lamar Jackson left for the locker room in the third quarter as the Browns were driving for what turned into a touchdown.

The Ravens quarterback has cramps, according to the team, and is questionable to return.

He presumably went into the locker room for an IV.

The Ravens lead 34-28 with 13:36 remaining in the fourth quarter with Trace McSorley in the game.

Jackson has completed 6 of 11 passes for 81 yards, and he has run for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. That is the most rushing yards ever for a quarterback on Monday Night Football.

