Lamar Jackson contract talks a disaster, Daniel Jones wants $45M, does Bryce Young's size matter?

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.

00:40 - Does Bryce Young's size actually matter? Young's weight measurement at the combine may be the most anticipated size measurement in years, but will it actually affect his draftability?

14:25 - The Raiders are rumored to be out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and all in on acquiring a rookie quarterback. What would it take for Vegas to move up from the seventh pick to the first in the 2023 NFL Draft?

23:35 - Lamar Jackson's contract talks with the Ravens have taken yet another turn for the worse following GM Eric DeCosta's comments at the combine. Could a Lamar Jackson trade actually become reality?

34:55 - At first it was thought Daniel Jones' camp asking for $45 million per year from the New York Giants was a negotiating tactic, but Charles thinks they may be serious. Charles and Frank wonder if any team in the NFL would pay that amount in free agency.

48:00 - Charles was amused by Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's comments on former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, which seemed to imply McCarthy thought the offense was almost too explosive. Frank and Charles are concerned about what the Cowboys offense will look like in 2023.

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) enters the field prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor