Lamar Jackson continues his season of silencing doubters | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz & Schwab break down how the Baltimore quarterback’s performance in the AFC divisional round showed once again that the MVP favorite is leading the best team in football. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

FRANK SCHWAB: But there are some dumb narratives out there. And you saw it was really heating up of Lamar can't play in the playoffs. This is a different game. And Lamar-- and then he has a second half where you're like, that's the MVP of the league. And he just was awesome.

He just took over that game, like he's taken over practically every game this year. If they win a Super Bowl this year, Lamar is going to get all of his flowers. And I think the 2023 Ravens are going to get their flowers too as one of the truly dominant champions we've seen in a while.

JASON FITZ: I mean, Lamar, I pulled up the stat line here. 16 to 22 for 152 with 2 touchdowns. A perfect passer rating. And then 11 carries for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. Like when you just start talking about the way-- he was the leading rusher in the course of this game. And by the way, the Ravens as a team, 42 rushes for 229 yards.

Like they came out committed to-- you're going to have to put resources there. And it's really stunning to watch a team just go out and out execute everybody. And that's what the Ravens are doing on both sides of the ball. And you're right, at half time it felt like Twitter X was just everybody had some hot Lamar take. And it's just a reminder, you got to slow your roll a little bit because I don't really-- there is not a fatal flaw to Lamar's game at all.

Like there isn't a "yeah, but this is the one thing--" and this year, I think there's not a fatal flaw to the Ravens, honestly. Like every single area they're well coached and they play well. And that's not something we can necessarily say about any of the other teams in the playoffs that are remaining or not. Like there are fatal flaws or at least yeah, buts, or questions everywhere. There aren't for the Ravens anymore. They've answered every question you can have.