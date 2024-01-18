Lamar Jackson is confident ahead of the Ravens’ first playoff game

If there is one thing that detractors of quarterback Lamar Jackson can point to throughout his career, it is the relative lack of playoff success for the former MVP.

Despite breaking record after record, becoming the second-ever player to win MVP by unanimous decision, and having a record of 59-19 as a starter for the Ravens, Jackson is 1-3 in playoff games with three passing touchdowns to five interceptions. Succeeding in the playoffs is the final narrative Jackson has to slay, starting this Saturday against the Houston Texans.

In the four playoff games Jackson has started, Baltimore has yet to score more than 20 points. Jackson was asked about his confidence in the ability of the Ravens’ current offense to put up points if needed in the playoffs this year.

“[I’m] very confident,” Jackson said. Very, very confident. Extremely confident.”

Jackson has preached about staying locked in during Baltimore’s best season stretch, where they dismantled multiple playoff teams in December. He was asked if he felt more prepared entering the postseason this year compared to previous years.

“Yes, I believe so,” Jackson said. I believe so.”

Jackson is the favorite to win his second MVP award, along with earning first-team All-Pro honors for his incredible regular season. Jackson has the chance to finally hoist the elusive Lombardi Trophy that he promised to bring to Baltimore on draft night in 2018.

With so many important pending free agents and offensive and defensive coordinators receiving Head Coach interest around the league, the best opportunity for the Ravens to win a Super Bowl in Jackson’s career may be right now.

