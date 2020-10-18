Lamar Jackson clocks his fastest speed on touchdown run

Lamar Jackson clocks his fastest speed on TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It often seems like Lamar Jackson is playing in Madden when he dodgers tackles or makes incredible plays with his legs, but NFL fans are starting to realize that's just the norm for the third-year quarterback.

On Jackson's 37-yard touchdown run Sunday against the Eagles he reached a top speed of 21.01 mph, which is the fastest speed Jackson has reached on any play in his NFL career.

Lamar Jackson reached a top speed of 21.01 MPH on this 37-yard TD run, the fastest speed Jackson has reached on any play in his NFL career.



Jackson is responsible for 3 of the 5 fastest speeds reached by a quarterback since the start of last season.#BALvsPHI | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/4eIHwRzlmn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 18, 2020

So what are Lamar's thoughts on the run? When asked about it postgame, the MVP quarterback said he "slowed down" and that it was "really just a burst of energy."

If that was not his best effort, can you imagine what is?

