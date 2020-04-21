Lamar Jackson casually announces he'll be 'Madden 2021' cover athlete

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the cover of “Madden 2020,” and then dislocated his kneecap in a game, which forced him out of the lineup for a few weeks.

Of course, Mahomes also rebounded to win a Super Bowl ring last season.

Maybe the “Madden” curse isn’t what it once was. Lamar Jackson isn’t worried either way.

Usually EA Sports makes a big show out of announcing who will be on the cover of its annual football video game. It seems like Jackson might have revealed that news too soon, as he mentioned during a video interview with the media covering the Ravens that he’ll be on the “Madden 2021” cover.

Lamar Jackson excited to be on ‘Madden’ cover

Jackson was the obvious pick for the honor. He’s the NFL MVP and at some point last season became the most electrifying athlete in all of sports. Who else was it really going to be?

Still, it seemed like perhaps he gave away a secret in an interview.

And as someone who grew up playing “Madden,” it is understandably a big deal.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing ‘Madden,’” Jackson said. “It’s dope. I’ve had every ‘Madden.’ For me to be on the front of it, that’s a dream come true.”

Jackson not worried about ‘Madden’ curse

Story continues

Now that we know Jackson will be on the “Madden” cover, we can talk about the curse.

For years players would appear on the cover and either get hurt or have their play slip. Peyton Hillis appeared on the cover after a big season with the Cleveland Browns and never came close to replicating his success.

Even if there’s no such thing as curses, it was a fun exercise — well, “fun” probably isn’t the right word for the athletes who were affected by it — to track during the season.

Jackson isn’t concerned.

“I’m not worried about a curse,” Jackson said. “Patrick Mahomes was on the front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP. I want that curse. I hope that’s a curse.”

Lamar Jackson said it is a dream come true to be on the "Madden" cover. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

More from Yahoo Sports: