Lamar Jackson calls Chiefs 'our kryptonite' after MNF loss

The first question asked to Lamar Jackson after Monday’s debacle was how the Ravens could get by the Chiefs, a team they've been unable to solve for three years now.

Jackson interjected and called the Chiefs, “Our kryptonite.”

Since Jackson took over as the Ravens’ starting quarterback, he’s posted a career 21-4 record. Three of those four losses have come at the hands of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 385 yards and totaled five touchdowns.

"They beat us,” coach John Harbaugh said. “They out-executed us. They out-game-planned us. They just beat us. That's the story tonight. Big-picture stuff, all of that, I don't know. They're better, obviously. They're a better football team at this point in time."

After a good start from the Ravens’ offense on the first drive of the game, they stalled out completely. Jackson passed for a career-low 97 yards and rushed for 83, as the Ravens made the game look a bit closer than it was with a Devin Duvernay kickoff return for a touchdown and a few points left on the field by the Chiefs.

Baltimore has a stretch upcoming against Washington, Cincinnati and Philadelphia — all very games the Ravens will be expected to win.

But the loss to the Chiefs will sting, as not only did the Ravens significantly hamper their hopes of getting a bye week and the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs, they now have a very public hill to climb. Whenever the Ravens and Chiefs meet next, or whenever the Ravens play a game with large implications, those questions will persist as strongly as kryptonite.