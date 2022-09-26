Is Lamar Jackson the best player in fantasy football? | Fantasy Football Forecast

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss Lamar Jackson’s jam packed stat sheet to start the season, and debate if Jackson is the best player in fantasy football this season.

MATT HARMON: Ravens 37, Patriots 26. Hey, this was yet another game that the Ravens really tried to make interesting at the end. I'll credit Mac Jones for a couple of great moments and a couple of weird moments there towards the end. But the one takeaway for me coming out of this game is, I'm glad that we can talk about this, because frankly we should have been able to talk about it last week if the defense didn't blow it at the end.

But Lamar Jackson might be playing his best football. You know, like, he's making his 2019 MVP campaign look like light work compared to what he's doing right now. Four passing touchdowns in this game. He has another rushing touchdown. 9.7 yards per carry.

A lot of it was Mark Andrews, man. I mean, he like dominated the air yards, dominated the target share. Rashod Bateman was kind of a ghost for most of this game, but he was the number two guy in terms of target share with 14%. He's still kind of playing like only on 75% of the dropbacks in terms of his routes and stuff like that.

But this was mostly the Bateman and Andrews show. But it's like Lamar Jackson right now just playing at the height of his powers really.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Well said. There are-- after this week, there are very few players I feel you can point to and say, yeah, this guy looks like a right answer this year. Like, Cooper Kupp, for sure looks like a right answer.

Lamar Jackson might be the rightest answer in fantasy, and it's so unusual for that to be a quarterback, because usually it's like, OK, what running back is blowing everybody out of the water, what receiver is? And again, you can say anything that you want to say about Kupp, although you had to draft him in the top four. He might have gone as early as number one or number two in some drafts.

If you walked into a draft with the plan to get Lamar Jackson, you might have him on all your teams because you knew about when you had to act. You knew he was screened. Allen would go before him. Herbert went before him in a fair amount of leagues. Some people were going to wait around for Hurts. Some people were going to wait around for Trey Lance.

Lamar Jackson is, despite not the most impressive guys to throw to, we do like Bateman. He was on your second year receiver list to get. And he's been fine. I like to see his participation go up. Maybe that's coming. Obviously, he had a partial rookie season. So maybe they don't want to expose him to too much.

Duvernay has been more involved than I thought. And Mark Andrews is one of the few tight ends, in a year that so far has been very messy for tight end, he's one of the few tight ends who's justifying he's keep. But let's be fair about this. Dobbins did very little in his first game back.

It's so hard to trust the guy. You need that prove-it game a lot of times. He only got a handful of carries. Whatever, Justice Hill looked good in some runs. I never think they're going to trust him with a lot of volume.

Right now Lamar Jackson is-- they should be 3-0. They really had no right losing that Miami game. Week two was all about the comebacks.

He's the best player in the league right now. He's the MVP of the league right now. He bet on himself. He's put the risk out there. I'm sure he has insurance on some level. But if Lamar-- there aren't a lot of right answers right now. I don't think we go the very deep with it. But one of the right answers plays quarterback, and it's not often we say that.