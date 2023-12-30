Lamar Jackson believes the Ravens play better under pressure

The Baltimore Ravens have had to go through plenty of adversity throughout the 2023 NFL season. They’ve dealt with injuries, had to learn from their mistakes, and more, but have come out of the first 16 weeks of the year with a 12-3 record.

“I believe we play better under pressure. We keep our poise. We stay locked in no matter how the game may seem, no matter what the crowd noise is [and] no matter how hard the defense is hitting us, because the [San Francisco 49ers’] defense was flying around. I have to give credit where credit is due, but we just stay locked in. I don’t think anybody plays like us. We just need to keep playing that way [and] keep playing the Raven way.”

Baltimore has responded well to pressure this year, and quarterback Lamar Jackson believes the team performs better when the stakes are higher. He mentioned how they keep their poise and stay locked in no matter how the game may seem, also talking about the “Raven Way.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire