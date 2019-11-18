Lamar Jackson becomes the Vegas favorite to win the MVP award

The race for MVP seems to shift and change on a weekly basis. This week, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson officially has emerged as the favorite.

Via David Purdhum of ESPN.com, Caesars Sportsbook has installed Jackson as the 7-5 favorite to win the award. On Sunday, Jackson and the Ravens trounced Deshaun Watson and the Texans, 41-7.

Hot on Jackson’s heels is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, at 2-1 odds. Seattle didn’t play this week.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 9-1 odds, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at 10-1. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has surged to 15-1, with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Watson dropping to 20-1.

With six weeks left in the regular season, things can change significantly. When the dust settles on the regular season and the playoff seeds have been earned, the clear contenders will be obvious.

And then the votes will be cast. And then we won’t learn who wins the MVP award until the night before the Super Bowl. At which time no one will care about who wins the MVP award.