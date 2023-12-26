Lamar Jackson becomes clear MVP favorite, after last night's win

We can finally stop debating which 49ers player deserves to be the NFL MVP. For now, the only right answer is "none of them."

By going to San Francisco on Monday night and dismantling the 49ers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the clear favorite to win what would be his second NFL MVP award.

DraftKings sports book has Jackson's odds at -160. Next on the list is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, at +400.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes in third, at +1000. He's followed by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at +1200.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved to +1600. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has fallen to +2000. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill sits at +2200. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts comes in at +2500.

After Monday's disaster against the Raiders, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has plunged all the way to +3500.

Tua and/or Tyreek will have a chance to improve their chances — and hamper Jackson's — on Sunday when Miami visits Baltimore. If the Ravens win, they'll nail down the No. 1 seed. And that will likely lock up the MVP award for Jackson.