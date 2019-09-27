Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield are helping lead a young quarterback revolution

There's a revolution happening in the NFL, and the Ravens are right at the forefront of it.

In week three of the NFL season, a record 20 quarterbacks under the age of 27 started across the league. Some starts were due to injury, like Teddy Bridgewater and Mason Rudolph in New Orleans and Pittsburgh. Some were due to giving the young guy a chance, like in Miami with Josh Rosen.

But in a lot of cases, it's because NFL organizations have turned the reins over to their young quarterbacks because of what they bring to the table.

"I think quarterbacks are evolving a little bit," Marlon Humphrey said. "There are a lot of, right now, quarterbacks that have been around for 15, 20 years. The next faces of those quarterbacks are in Years 2 and 3 and 1 right now."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is just 22-years old, but has already started 10 regular season games and one playoff game. Last year, he was the youngest quarterback to ever start an NFL playoff game.

But not only do the Ravens have their own young quarterback, they're seeing the revolution happen on opposing sidelines.

This Sunday, the Ravens will face Baker Mayfield, the Browns' 24-year old starting quarterback. A week prior, 24-year old Patrick Mahomes was on the opposite sideline in Kansas City. Before that? 22-year old Kyler Murray.

Two of those quarterbacks were selected first overall. Mahomes was selected 10th overall in 2017 and Jackson 32nd in 2018. All of them, by their second season, were starting quarterbacks.

"Just as an NFL fan, as a fantasy owner, if you will, the NFL is in good hands with these young quarterbacks," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said.

Martindale has been faced with scheming up gameplans against the younger generation, and though each player and game is different, there's a common denominator he sees with all of them: They can move.

"I'm not comparing those two quarterbacks (Murray and Mahomes) by any means, but that's the direction this league is going," Martindale said. "...the excitement of it (is undeniable). Because all of these young quarterbacks that are coming out, they can extend plays."

Murray and Jackson are renowned for their ability to scramble and Mahomes has the ability to throw the ball while running as far as some quarterbacks can throw while stationary. It's a noticeable change from the older generations of quarterbacks that are slowly phasing out of the NFL, as pocket-passing quarterbacks are becoming the exception, not the norm.

Whether or not the NFL is ready, young quarterbacks are taking the league by storm sooner rather than later. Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning watched their teams play from the sideline last week. Tom Brady is the oldest position player in the league. Philip Rivers said he has no desire to play into his 40s like Brady.

And with the youthful exuberance comes schematic changes across the league.

"It's probably something that is going to expand in different ways with different schemes now," coach John Harbaugh said. "Some of the schemes that you're talking about that are coming up from the college game and the high school game are starting to show up in the program."

In Baltimore, the Ravens have set a good example for how to build off of the talent that quarterbacks have, instead of trying to make them something they're not. And what they're not is the older, less-mobile quarterbacks that previously ruled the NFL for decades.

In Mahomes second-season, he won Most Valuable Player. In Jackson's second season, he hasn't thrown an interception yet. So while there's still a focus on development, it's on the young quarterbacks to improve each year.

"But I just think the more you understand, the more you have experienced, that next year things will slow down for you a little bit," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "But it's a process, and we've just got to keep pushing at."

