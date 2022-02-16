Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in January that Lamar Jackson told him he’d be back to work the day after the Super Bowl.

Well, two days after the Super Bowl, Jackson posted videos to his instagram stories of him back throwing a football.

Jackson missed the final four games of the season for Baltimore due to a bone bruise in his ankle.

“Those things are really unpredictable,” Harbaugh said. “And there was a thought — and even with Lamar, Lamar felt he was going to be back. First week, he thought he had a chance. Second week, he assured me — he said, ‘I’ll be back, I’ll be back.’ He worked really hard at getting back. But it just didn’t really heal.”

Jackson remained in a walking boot through the end of the season as the injury took a while to recover.

“He was still limping even at the end of the season,” Harbaugh said. “I talked to him Saturday and he said he felt great. He said he was really getting better. And he said he felt really confident that he was going to get started. He said he’s starting back to work the day after the Super Bowl. That’s his time frame to get going. He should be healed up by then.”

It appears as though Jackson’s prognostication was spot-on, which bodes well for the offseason ahead for the Ravens’ signal-caller.

Lamar Jackson back throwing, as promised, after Super Bowl for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk