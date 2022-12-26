New Year’s Day will feature one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries. The question is whether the home team will feature its starting quarterback.

Lamar Jackson, who was injured earlier this months, has missed three games and most of a fourth with a knee injury. The team continues to believe he will play again.

There’s actually a chance he’ll play this week. As explained on Sunday’s Football Night in America, it’s right around 50-50 that he’ll play against the Steelers.

For Jackson, the real question is whether he’s willing to risk playing if he’s anything less than 100 percent. He’s so close to finishing his rookie contract that the risk may not be worth it — especially if the risk is enhanced by Jackson’s knee not being fully healed.

It’s a real consideration for players who are so close to finishing their first NFL contracts, and no one should question Jackson if he decides not to play unless and until he has a new contract.

Will Lamar Jackson be back for Sunday night vs. Steelers? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk