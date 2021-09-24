A day after missing practice with an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back.

Jackson returned to the field today, according to reporters on the scene.

Jackson had what was described as a “stomach bug” and is expected to be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

A sore hip was also bothering Jackson, as a result of an awkward landing on his flip into the end zone during Sunday night’s win over the Chiefs. That is also not expected to be an issue for Jackson against the Lions.

Lamar Jackson back at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk