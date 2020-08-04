Lamar Jackson is now stealing fans for the Baltimore Ravens.

In an appearance on The Peter King Podcast, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told a story about a friend of his who is a high school coach in Ohio. You know, Cleveland Browns territory. Except apparently it isn't so much according to Harbaugh.

"They're Ohio farm kids," said Harbaugh. "I said, who's your favorite team? I know they're Browns fans. They go... 'Ravens'. I'm like, Ravens? Why? All four of them said at the same time, 'Lamar'. It's made us into a more national team because he's that kind of guy."

This John Harbaugh interview with Peter King is really good. One highlight: Lamar Jackson is single-handedly turning young Browns fans into Ravens fans. https://t.co/6EZcUx6oDz pic.twitter.com/ZSjYPYmq8y — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 4, 2020

RELATED: LAMAR JACKSON PREFERS SUPER BOWL APPEARANCE OVER MVP CEREMONY

There's no question when you have one of the most dynamic talents in the NFL, who also happens to be the reigning MVP, you're going to start getting some serious attention from outside your market.

The quarterback position is the most important position in sports, and when you have a superstar in that spot, it's pure gold for an organization.

It also doesn't hurt when that superstar steals some fans away from a division rival too.

Stay connected to the Ravens and Orioles with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson is apparently converting Browns fans to Ravens fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington