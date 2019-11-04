Lamar Jackson 'separating himself' in NFL MVP race

Lamar Jackson is separating himself in the battle for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, according to Baltimore Ravens team-mate Earl Thomas.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 37-20 win over the previously undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday, throwing for 163 yards and a touchdown while running for 61 yards and two scores against a defense many believe to be the best in the NFL.

His display will give rise to talk of the Baltimore quarterback being firmly in the MVP conversation, and Thomas believes Jackson is at the head of the race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He played MVP-type football," Thomas said. "He's separating himself."

Tight end Mark Andrews added "That's our MVP and that's the league's MVP, no doubt about it. He's a special player. A guy like that, you can't replace. He's just special."

Jackson, however, is not interested in individual acclaim.

"We got a lot of season left to play, so -- I worry about next game; I don't really care about that," he said of MVP chants sung by the crowd during the defeat of New England.

"I appreciate it; but like I said before, I want something better than that.

"We played tonight like it was a championship game. We've just got to keep going."