Lamar Jackson with another mind-boggling play for Ravens

The Buffalo Bills had Lamar Jackson, one, two, or maybe three times.

However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is a different kind of player.

You better wrap him up or else he will gift everyone with a highlight play.

Check out the magical Jackson as he somehow keeps the play alive long enough to throw a pass that is somehow completed.

Mark Andrews attempted to catch the pass but he simply bobbled it into the air, where Devin Duvernay snatched it for a gain of 21.

LAMAR JACKSON WITH THE PLAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bwp20kkQ9M — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 2, 2022

