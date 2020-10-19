Lamar Jackson already tied with Michael Vick for most double-triples in NFL history

Lamar already tied with Vick for most double-triples ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson has been compared to Michael Vick since he exploded onto the national stage at Louisville in 2016, and now just three years into his career, the Ravens' quarterback is already approaching Vick in the NFL history books.

In Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Eagles, Jackson finished with 186 passing yards, 108 rushing yards and two total touchdowns (one each). It was Jackson's eighth career double-triple -- passing and running for 100 yards in one game -- which ties Vick for the most in NFL history.

The crazy part about this stat is it took Vick 143 games and 873 carries to accomplish this statistical feat. It's taken Jackson just 37 games and 373 carries to do so.

Vick changed the quarterback position with his ability to threaten defenses with his legs. His scrambles made him an icon, and Jackson has picked up the mantle as perhaps the most dangerous running quarterback ever.

With the Ravens, Jackson is more than just a scrambler. The Ravens have found ways to sustainably feature Jackson in their running game and it's resulted in the game's best rushing attack over the last two years.

He already has a 1,000-yard rushing season and it's more than likely he'll finish with more. Vick's only 1000-yard season came in 2006.

It's only a matter of time before Jackson breaks Vick's record and when it's all said and done, he'll likely be the far and away leader in this category for a long, long time.