Lamar Jackson adds yet another statement win to his MVP resume

Mark Ingram issued a familiar refrain Monday night after another 30-point win for the Ravens.

After Lamar Jackson's five-touchdown performance against the Rams in a 45-6 blowout, the team's third emphatic victory in a row, Ingram stood at the podium and lobbied for his quarterback as the league's Most Valuable Player.

"Come see me," Ingram said, clapping his hands. "L.J., MVP. If you've got a problem, come see me. Just run that back from last week. That's all I'm gonna say. People have been trying me, but they can't validate their opinions."

Jackson's standout performance once again gave the Ravens a dominant win over a team with playoff aspirations.

He threw for 169 yards on 15-of-20 passing and had 95 yards rushing, too. He would've had a rushing touchdown, too, if he didn't slip at the Rams one-yard line.

Rams safety Eric Weddle on Lamar Jackson: "We got our faces peeled off" — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 26, 2019

"Everybody is amazed by what 8 can do," Matthew Judon said. "We love it too."

In Baltimore's seventh-straight win, the team compiled 480 total yards, went 9-for-15 on third-down and 3-for-3 on fourth-down, tallied 31 first downs and averaged 6.5 yard per play.

But at this point, nothing Jackson or the Ravens' offense does surprises anyone on the Ravens anymore.

"We just don't look at it like that," Harbaugh said. "Yeah he's a great football player and he makes great plays. The thing that I'm really so impressed with is his decision-making and the way he handles the offense and runs the offense and the choices he makes in critical situations."

Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Marquise Brown early on, which set the tone for the Ravens shellacking.

Baltimore punted just once - in the fourth quarter, when the game was already decided.

Ingram added 111 yards and a score on just 15 carries, in addition to a receiving touchdown, five players caught more than one pass and three players had more than 50 yards rushing.

"They were doing it all," Jackson said. "G-Ro was in his bag today. He was calling great plays against great coverages. Our guys did a great job of getting open, our offensive line did a great job at blocking. We just had great success tonight."

Against the Rams' ferocious defensive line, the Ravens' offensive line shut down any threat all night. The only carries the team had that ended in negative plays were the three kneeldowns Robert Griffin III took at the end of the game.

Even without Matt Skura, who left in the first quarter with a knee sprain, Baltimore's offensive line held the NFL's best defensive player two years running in Aaron Donald with just one assisted tackle - tied for 12th on the defense.

Patrick Mekari, who replaced Skura, handled center duties for the first time in a regular season game since high school. The quarterback he snapped to dazzled him as well.

"I think we're the same age, I think we're both 22," Mekari said. "Seeing how he leads the team and how he composes himself. I would do anything for that guy."

Despite the incredible performance from Jackson, one that may have lifted him into the lead of the MVP race if he wasn't there already, there are still issues that nag at the 22-year-old quarterback.

"I'm out there trying to compete, I'm not worried about being perfect," Jackson said. "Players make mistakes, just like I did on the slant to Marquise. I'm trying to play to win."

But even on the plays where Jackson makes an error, he can turn it into something incredible.

On his 29-yard run, where he fell at the Rams one-yard line, there was a low snap that Jackson couldn't handle. He picked up the loose ball, scurried through the Rams secondary and ended up three feet from the end zone.

"It's very dangerous," Brown said of the team's redzone offense. "You don't know what to defend. He can do so much. We've got so many weapons."

Week after week, as the Ravens blow out teams with winning records, the noise for Jackson to win league MVP reaches new heights.

In Baltimore's last five games, they've outscored opponents 202-62. Three of those teams had winning records, and the closest game was a 30-16 win on the road over Seattle.

Don't talk about the MVP race to Jackson, though. That's not the award he's after, even if all of his teammates believe it's one he's worthy of.

"I'm trying to win the Super Bowl," Jackson said. "I'm not worried about the MVP. I'm trying to win the Super Bowl. That's a team award, that's what I want."

