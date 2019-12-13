Lamar Jackson accounts for 119 yards, two TDs to put Ravens up 21-7 at half

The Jets’ 199 yards are more than the Ravens. They are 6-for-9 on third down and are averaging 5.9 yards per play. They have a 21-yard punt return and kickoff returns of 34 and 37 yards.

Yet, they trail the Ravens 21-7.

The Jets had a field goal blocked; they turned it over on downs at the Baltimore 7; and Sam Darnold threw an interception with the Jets at the Baltimore 25.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Of the Ravens’ 188 yards, 133 came on the ground. Lamar Jackson, who broke Michael Vick’s NFL record for rushing yards in a season for a quarterback, has five carries for 64 yards. Mark Ingram has eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson is 6-for-8 for 55 yards and two touchdowns — a 5-yard toss to Miles Boykin and a 1-yard throw to Mark Andrews.

Darnold is 12-for-20 for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Darnold was picked by safety Chuck Clark with 18 seconds left in the half.

Jamison Crowder caught a 4-yard pass for a touchdown and has five catches for 72 yards.

Le'Veon Bell has 12 carries for 56 yards.