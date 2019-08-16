After the Ravens 26-13 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Lamar Jackson made sure he met up with a certain player before he left the field.

That someone would be Packers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two signal-callers embraced each other with a dap and hug, and Jackson had some high praise for the Packers QB.

When asked what he said to Rodgers postgame, the Ravens QB did not hold back his admiration and respect for one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen in recent memory. He went up to No. 12, and said "What's up GOAT?'" the acronym for the phrase 'Greatest of All Time.'

"You know, there's a lot of GOATS out here, but it's Aaron Rodgers," Jackson joked at his postgame press conference. "I got to show my respect. It was pretty cool seeing him."

Rodgers was very reciprocative in his conversation with the Ravens second-year QB, complimenting his style of play.

Story continues

"I love watching you play, man. That was pretty spectacular." @AaronRodgers12 took a moment to give respect to @lj_era8 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qXn2l8xVLY — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2019

"I love watching you play, man," Rodgers told Jackson. "That was pretty spectacular."

What Rodgers was referencing was Jackson's impressive 18-yard touchdown run, that was unfortunately called back due to a penalty. Nonetheless, Rodgers was significantly impressed by Jackson's athleticism.

Before the two went their separate directions, the 14-year veteran had some advice for the athletic, 22-year-old QB.

"He was like, 'I love watching you play. I hope you have a great season. But get down [and slide],'" Jackson said. "I was like, 'yeah, I got you.'"

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson to Aaron Rodgers postgame: 'What's up, GOAT?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington