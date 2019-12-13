Lamar Jackson has 52 rushing yards, touchdown toss as Ravens lead 13-0

Lamar Jackson might run for 100 yards in the first half. He is having his way with the Jets run defense, which entered the game ranked second but is missing Quinnen Williams and Jamal Adams.

Jackson has four carries for 52 yards, giving him more rushing yards than passing yards.

He is 4-for-5 for 46 yards and a touchdown, throwing a 5-yard pass to Miles Boykin with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Melvin Ingram has four rushes for 45 yards and scored the team’s first touchdown as 99 of the Ravens’ 145 first-quarter yards came on the ground.

The only unexpected occurrence for the Ravens so far tonight is Justin Tucker‘s missed extra point. The Ravens kicker missed his second PAT of the season and third of his career.

He now is 289-for-292 in his career.

The Ravens lead 13-0.

The Jets reached the Baltimore 31 on their second possession, but Sam Ficken‘s 49-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Patrick Ricard and fell short of the cross bar.