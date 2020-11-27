Lamar Jackson, 3 other Ravens officially added to reserve/COVID-19 list
Another day, another handful of Ravens players added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.
This time, the group of four Ravens to either test positive or be deemed a close contact of an individual who test positive, included reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, the team's best player and face of the franchise.
Jackson's positive COVID-19 test result was reported late Thursday night, and now we know who else will be joining him.
Ravens placed Lamar Jackson, Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike and Morgan Cox on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020
Rookie defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, do-it-all fullback Patrick Ricard and longtime long-snapper Morgan Cox will all be forced to miss Tuesday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is another big blow to the Ravens roster. Obviously, Jackson is the headliner, but Ricard plays a crucial role in the running game, which will already be without JK Dobbins, Mark Ingram and blocking tight end Nick Boyle. Madubuike had been coming in recent weeks, playing in place of Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell, so this is a hit to the team's depth.
Cox is one of the key members of the Ravens' league-leading special teams unit, too. This makes 12 total players to pop up on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Baltimore since Monday, and it's possible more are on the way in the coming days.