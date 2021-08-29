Lamar Jackson on 20-game preseason winning streak: We want to win, even in preseason

The preseason may not matter, but the Ravens have done something unique over the last five preseasons, and they see it as something to celebrate.

Saturday night’s preseason win was the Ravens’ 20th in a row, the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played only briefly, but he was excited about the W anyway.

“That’s lit,” Jackson said. “We want to win at the end of the day. I don’t care if it’s preseason. We compete against each other in practice. We want to win. It’s good to just keep winning.”

The Ravens’ 20-game preseason winning streak breaks a record of 19 preseason wins in a row, set by the Packers from 1959 to 1962. The Packers’ streak was broken in a loss to a college all-star team (yes, NFL teams used to play against college all-star teams in the preseason), and the Packers then went on to win four more consecutive preseason games against NFL teams, so you could argue that the Packers own the real record at 23.

That’s the number the Ravens will be aiming for next preseason, a record they want, even if the preseason doesn’t matter.

