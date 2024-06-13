Lamar Football holds camp at Lindale High School

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Coby Gipson and the Lamar Cardinals know how important it is to recruit the football talent rich area of East Texas.

The former East Texas high school football coach, now an assistant and recruiting coordinator for Lamar Football, joined his fellow Cardinals coaches at the Lindale High School indoor facility Thursday for one of their summer football camps.

Gipson, second-year head coach Pete Rossomando and the rest of the Lamar coaching staff got a chance to evaluate and put their eyes on East Texas high school football players, while coaching them through drills and other skills exercises.

Lamar went 6-5 in 2023 a year after finishing with a 1-10 record in 2022.

The program is on the rise and has added a lot of East Texas players to its roster over recent years.

According to Gipson, Lamar had one East Texas player on its roster when he joined the Cardinals staff in 2020.

Gipson said the Cardinals now have over 20 East Texas players on their roster and are looking to continue to add more via the “903 Pipeline to Boomtown.”

Lamar has one more football camp scheduled for 10 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu.

