Lamar falls to Forsyth in Class 3 sectional game

May 21—The Lamar Tigers baseball season came to an end Tuesday after an 11-4 loss to the Forsyth Panthers in their Class 3 sectional game played at Warren Turner Field at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.

Lamar (13-10) got on the board in the top of the first inning with a pair of runs, but Forsyth answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame.

The Tigers extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the third inning, but the Panthers capitalized on a trio of Tiger errors to plate five runs in the bottom of the fourth frame and take their first lead of the game at 6-4.

Forsyth (23-4) took advantage of more Lamar errors to score three additional runs in the bottom of the fifth frame and grow its lead to 9-4 going into the sixth inning.

The Panther lead ballooned to 11-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, aided by another pair of Lamar errors — the sixth and seventh miscues of the game by the Tigers.

Lamar starter Trent Torbeck gave up nine runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Torbeck led the Tigers at the plate, finishing 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Forsyth starter Bryce Nolen gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 2 1/3 innings.

Jerrett Walls led Forsyth, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.