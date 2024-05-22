Lamar Falls to Forsyth, 11-4, in Class 3 State Sectionals
JOPLIN, MO — Lamar and Forsyth squared off in the Class 3 State Sectionals Round with the winner advancing to the Class 3 State Quarterfinals.
After a hard fought game, Forsyth defeated Lamar, 11-4, to advance to the Quarterfinals.
Lamar’s season unfortunately comes to an end and they finish the year with a 13-10 record.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.