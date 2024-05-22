Lamar Falls to Forsyth, 11-4, in Class 3 State Sectionals

JOPLIN, MO — Lamar and Forsyth squared off in the Class 3 State Sectionals Round with the winner advancing to the Class 3 State Quarterfinals.

After a hard fought game, Forsyth defeated Lamar, 11-4, to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Lamar’s season unfortunately comes to an end and they finish the year with a 13-10 record.

